 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

India’s digital transformation is impressive, but digital divide is widening

Amitabh Behar
Dec 15, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

India has made significant progress in the field of digital transformation. But these benefits continue to remain unevenly distributed 

Representative image.

In his speech to G20 leaders in Bali, Indonesia on November 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to work on bridging the digital divide during India's presidency of the global intergovernmental forum. The Prime Minister's intentions are welcome, but in the absence of concrete government action, bridging the digital divide in India will remain a distant dream.

In India, there has been a growing push by the government and private sector to digitise services. During the pandemic, the country heavily relied on the digital delivery of essential services such as vaccines, healthcare, and education. Access to the Internet, digital devices, and uninterrupted electricity, something which can cost a significant part of the income to an average Indian, has become a pre-requisite if one wants to enjoy the benefits of a government-backed digitisation wave. Consequently, those who cannot access the utilities mentioned above due to social and economic barriers are left behind.

As Oxfam India's latest India Inequality Report 2022: Digital Divide identifies, the people disproportionately affected by the digital divide are the rural poor, women, marginalised castes, and the unemployed.

India has made significant progress in the field of digital transformation. It includes growth in Internet subscribers, smartphones, digital payments, and ed-tech. But these benefits continue to remain unevenly distributed. The report shows that the progress of digitisation unfairly favours largely male, urban, upper caste, and upper-class households and individuals.

As per the CMIE, the percentage of respondents without a computer or laptop was 93.5 percent in Jan-April 2018 and increased to 96.6 percent by the end of 2021, indicating pandemic-induced deprivation of digital services. Among the poorest 20 percent of households, only 2.7 percent have access to a computer, and 8.9 percent to Internet facilities, while the proportions are 27.6 percent and 50.5 percent, respectively, among the wealthiest 20 percent of households.

A person with a post-graduate or a PhD is 40 percent more likely to have a computer than a person without an education. Women lack access to digital services due to patriarchal norms, among other social barriers. News events reporting girls and women facing discrimination in accessing phones and computers also reflect the more significant trend in the data. The percentage of men with phones is more than women, with 61 percent of them having a mobile by the end of 2021 as compared to 31 percent of females — a gap of 30 percent, indicating a stark gendered digital divide.