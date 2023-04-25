Indian merchandise exports need to prepare for EU’s carbon tax challenge

The European Union’s carbon tax poses a new worry for India’s merchandise exports which are already grappling with a sluggish global economy, rising input costs and supply chain disruptions. This regulatory move is primarily aimed at protecting local European companies from being undercut by suppliers from countries with less stringent emission norms. However, it will increase the cost of compliance arising out of hiring energy auditors to estimate product-specific emissions and prepare the necessary documentation. That will cut into the profit margins of exporters.

Climate Policy Package

The European Parliament recently passed a Climate Policy Package which includes a proposal to impose a carbon tax on energy-intensive products such as cement, hydrogen, iron and steel and aluminium imported into the EU. The aim of this policy is to encourage the reduction of carbon emissions by making it more expensive to import these products. Thus, starting October 1, the foreign suppliers to the EU will have to report about greenhouse gas emissions embedded in their consignments, and from January 1, 2026, they’ll also have to pay for ‘carbon border adjustment’ that will jack up the cost of steel exports to the EU by 17-40 percent. It will hit as much as 27 percent of India's exports of iron, steel, and aluminium products worth $8.2 billion that are destined for the EU (2022). What is more worrying is that the carbon tax can potentially be extended to more products, and many other countries in particular, Canada, Japan, the UK and the US are also contemplating similar emission control moves.

The supporters of carbon tax legislation argue that it is part of the EU's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and meet its climate targets. By imposing a carbon tax on imports, the EU hopes to incentivise countries outside of the EU to reduce their emissions, while also protecting local businesses that have already made efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. They also contend that the EU's Climate Policy Package (CPP) represents a major step towards a more sustainable future.

Ritesh Kumar Singh is a business economist and CEO, Indonomics Consulting Private Limited. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.