India-Brazil Ties | In Lula, New Delhi has a reliable friend

KP Nayar
Dec 30, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as Brazil’s President, they will have one more subject on their agenda — domestic terrorism. India is well-placed to advice Brazil on terrorism

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (Image courtesy: AFP/File)

When India’s constitutional office-holders such as the Vice President or the Lok Sabha Speaker visit Latin America, this country’s television anchors invariably pose the question whether they will discuss terrorism with their hosts in the Western hemisphere. The question is also asked of expert panelists who are invited to television studios to discuss such high-level visits.

This is done partly by habit because counter-terrorism is at the core of India’s external affairs. In part, it is because India’s relations with Latin America mostly lack substance unlike relations with North America by contrast. Anchors, who have to fill their allotted airtime for such visits, therefore, have little else to ask. However, Brazil, which will be the cynosure of the world on January 1, when the widely-admired Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is sworn in as Brazil’s President for the third time, is an exception. Of all the Latin American countries, India’s relations with Brazil are the strongest, and potentially the most propitious.

When it comes to terrorism, Brazil offers a picture that is vastly different from India. Acts of terror are virtually unknown in Brazil: airport security has been minimal even after the September 11 attacks in New York and the Pentagon, when almost every country imposed draconian airport restrictions. Armed robberies are not uncommon, but these are economic crimes, unrelated to extremism or politics. Unfortunately, Brazil is entering the new year with political terrorism weighing heavily on the minds of its fun-loving population. For this, outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro — who is admired by many Indians for the wrong reasons — is solely responsible.

At the time of writing this, Brasilia, the country’s archetypal capital, is reeling under bomb scares ahead of Lula’s inauguration. Bolsonaro has followed in the footsteps of Donald Trump, the immediate past President of the United States of America, spreading doubts about the integrity of Brazil’s presidential elections, which he lost to Lula in two rounds.

Similar to the insurrection in Washington in which the US Congress was attacked with fatal consequences a fortnight before Joe Biden’s inauguration, Bolsonaro’s supporters have been burning buses, blocking highways, and disrupting parts of the economy. They have set up armed camps near the army headquarters urging the military to stage a coup. Fortunately, the army has ignored such calls. Angry and frustrated protestors then mounted an invasion of the national police headquarters on December 12.

Like the followers of Venezuela’s late President Hugo Chavez who call themselves ‘Chavistas’, Brazil’s political glossary has a new term: ‘Bolsonaristas’. They are armed, and are determined that Lula will not be sworn in as President. On Christmas Eve, a leader of the Bolsonaristas with the highly suggestive name of George Washington de Oliveira Sousa was arrested for plotting to explode a bomb near the capital’s airport. Since then, the city has been on edge and robots have disposed of backpacks and packages suspected of containing explosive devices. Such fears are new to Brazil. But Bolsonaro’s legacy will be that his successor will have to deal firmly with the challenge of a never-before radicalised society.