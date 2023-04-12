 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Increased scrutiny of bank-fintech alliance puts start-up ecosystem at risk

Anu Tiwari & Pallavi Singh Rao
Apr 12, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

RBI’s increased scrutiny of banks servicing start-ups and tech-based companies has largely impacted the business continuity of partner fintechs, with their customers being left in a lurch 

The increasing role of fintechs in the financial sector has led to a noticeable increase in scrutiny of arrangements between regulated entities of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and such fintechs. (Representative image)

To effectively meet the diverse financial needs of Indian consumers, achieve rapid stability for necessary cost efficiencies, and share risks, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of financial institutions and banks tying up with financial technology companies (fintechs). They have jointly introduced a range of products and solutions, enabling the rapid growth of fintechs in India.

A case in point is SBM Bank, which had been working with fintechs. It has emerged as a leading bank in providing products and services in partnerships with fintechs. Almost 90 percent of the total credit cards issued (by it) have been through co-branding partnerships with fintechs.

However, the increasing role of fintechs in the financial sector has led to a noticeable increase in scrutiny of arrangements between regulated entities of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and such fintechs. The RBI has been working towards bringing the activities of fintechs under its purview, vide regulations such as the Guidelines on Digital Lending and Master Direction on Credit Cards. To assess the risks arising from such arrangements with fintechs, the RBI has asked banks to provide it with reports of their contractual arrangements with fintechs.

Adherence To KYC Norms