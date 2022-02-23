 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Gurugram Building Collapse | What should property buyers, owners keep in mind to avoid such tragedies

E Jayashree Kurup
Apr 12, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

In many cases, the problem could be poor quality of materials used, or poor workmanship 

Representative Image (Reuters)

When multiple ceilings of Tower-D of Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram collapsed, taking two lives, and leaving so many residents fearful for their lives, it was a wake-up call for buyers of apartments in multi-storey high-rise buildings. The fact is that India does not really have requirements for Asset Quality Management. Facades can be changed, interiors are done up with no formal structural experts involved, and there are no mandatory five- or 10-year audits.

Structural Audits

It is important that structural audits of multi-storey buildings take place before issuing occupation certificates. What is a structural audit? When the construction of a building is completed, multiple checks are conducted to evaluate the structural integrity and safety of the building before it is declared safe to occupy.

Designing for structural stability is just one part of the issue. Getting it translated during construction by close supervision and implementation of quality assurance and control methods is another. The recommendatory National Building Code has a section on structural safety of buildings, and the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) places the onus of structural defects on the developer for a period of five years.