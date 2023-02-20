 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GST Council needs to develop a long-term vision for the tax regime

Bipin Sapra
Feb 20, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

It is time to take stock of what further needs to be done by the Council to ensure that GST becomes the efficient tax that it was purported to be. Four main areas require the Council’s attention including tax rationalisation and multiplicity of audits

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File image)

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in its 49th meeting, like in the past, deliberated on critical issues to set the course of GST policy in the country. Working on the principle of cooperative federalism through harmonised deliberation, it accepted recommendations of two major Groups of Ministers (GoMs) which were created to find possible solutions to long-drawn issues, namely – setting up of GST Appellate Tribunals and Evaluating capacity-based taxation and special composition scheme in certain sectors.

Needless to say, the decision to adopt the report of setting up the Appellate Tribunal would definitely provide much-needed relief to the industry at large which has been waiting eagerly for the regular judicial process of settling disputes to begin. Given the huge pendency of cases across the country, it is hoped that the implementing governments will cut the red tape and get these tribunals operational at the earliest.

Further, the Council, on recommendations of the GoM on capacity-based taxation on certain sectors, has approved that a mechanism for compliance and tracking would be prescribed to curb tax evasion and boost first-level stage collection of revenue for commodities like gutka and pan masala. The recommendations also include a levy of specific duties for collecting compensation cess instead of the prescribed ad valorem rates on such commodities. While the GoM has refrained from recommending capacity-based taxation, one hopes these measures are sufficient to curb the evasion by entities in these sectors.

Amnesty Scheme Approved