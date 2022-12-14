 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GST Council must act on pending decisions at its Saturday meeting

Pratik Jain
Dec 14, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

A roadmap for the creation of the appellate tribunal, taxing of the online gaming sector and rationalisation of slabs are some crucial decisions that the Council should not delay any longer

The 48th Goods and Services Tax (GST) council meeting is scheduled to be held on December 17, 2022, after a hiatus of more than five months. This meeting is much anticipated as many matters are pending to be addressed and also because it might be the last meeting before Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 is presented. Therefore, any issues, approved by the Council, requiring legislative changes may be put up for Parliament’s approval as part of the Union Budget and subsequently before State legislatures.

One of the most important issues before the Council is about setting up of GST Appellate Tribunals, which has been a long-standing demand of the industry. As of now, the only option before the industry is to go to high courts, which are already burdened with a huge backlog of cases, by way of a writ petition against orders of the GST authorities. It is expected that the group of ministers (GoM) headed by the Haryana chief minister would lay a roadmap for setting up tribunals over the next few months. Once the Council approves the roadmap, it’s important that the administrative machinery is quickly put in place, to establish the tribunals in the next 3-6 months.

One of the options to reduce the workload on the tribunals would be to offer a one-time opportunity to the industry to voluntarily pay the past GST demands, without any interest and penalties, except in situations where fake invoicing is involved. With a reform like GST, it is natural that the initial years would see non-compliances due to ambiguity in laws or gaps in well-established processes. The industry would like to move on if the GST Council comes up with such a mechanism.

GST on Online Gaming

The online gaming sector, which is expected to be worth $5 billion by 2025, has been waiting for a while for a decision of the GoM headed by Meghalaya's chief minister as to how and on what value the GST would apply. The key debate is whether it is a game of ‘skill’ or ‘chance’ – games of skill attract GST at 18 percent at present while games of chance are taxed at 28 percent.

The other issue is whether GST would apply to the full value collected from customers including the contest entry fee paid by a player for participating in the game or the net amount retained as fees. Given the magnitude of the issue, the industry hopes for an early resolution, although it appears that a consensus is yet to emerge within GoM on various points.