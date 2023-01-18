 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why Goldman Sachs is far, far behind Morgan Stanley

Paul J Davies
Jan 18, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

Its faltering attempts to develop a stream of steady, repeatable revenue stand in stark contrast to its rival’s resilience in asset management

The trouble for Goldman is that investors no longer value big wins in trading. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has been trying to address this problem.

Morgan Stanley is showing Goldman Sachs the way to go, but the latter has a lot of catching up to do. Both banks reported 2022 results on Tuesday: Investors cheered one and jeered the other. Morgan Stanley’s shares jumped more than 6% in morning trading while Goldman’s dropped more than 7%.

The story is about the resilience and growth of Morgan Stanley’s asset-management business compared with Goldman’s muffed attempts to develop its own stream of steady, repeatable revenue through a mix of fund management and its ill-fated move into consumer finance.

Investment banking and trading are always volatile, and 2022 demonstrated that in spades. Bond and currency trading boomed across Wall Street, while share trading slowed and fees for advice on deals or fundraising fell apart. Goldman did much better than all rivals in fixed-income trading last year, with revenue up nearly 40% for 2022 compared with 2021. Stock trading was mixed across Wall Street, and most banks were hit with a roughly 50% drop in investment-banking fees.

The trouble for Goldman is that investors no longer value big wins in trading. David Solomon has been trying to address this since he became chief executive officer by increasing the reliable, repeatable revenue that investors want to see. It has not gone that well.

The bank abandoned its mass-market consumer banking ambitions and restructured its divisions with its third-quarter results last October. It detailed the costs of its foray in its latest report: A $1.99 billion loss for its newly constituted Platform Solutions arm in 2022, roughly double the losses in 2021. This is where the losses from its Apple credit card and GreenSky buy-now-pay-later businesses sit: The threat of recession and need to provision for bad loans was the main source of pain.

Morgan Stanley has been on a quest for revenue stability far longer and turbocharged it in recent years with acquisitions of Eaton Vance and E*Trade. Its steady revenue from investment-management fees and net interest income has become ever more important. In 2017, these two businesses accounted for less than 40% of Morgan Stanley’s total revenue. In 2022, they made up more than half for the first time — 54%.