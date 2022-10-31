HomeNewsOpinion

Gold waits for a Fed pivot and a weaker dollar

Ravindra Rao   •

Gold prices have been under pressure this year because of the monetary tightening by central banks

Representative image.
Highlights Gold is supposed to shine brighter during economic crises, but hasn’t performed its role this year  Tighter monetary policy has weighed on gold demand  We could see a pick up in prices on account of the festive and wedding season  But upcoming rate hikes may take the shine off the yellow metal  Next year, if the Fed pauses, the dollar may weaken and gold may do better    Gold, widely known as a safe haven, usually shines brighter in times of economic crisis. But this...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers