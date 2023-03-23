Gas Deal: Why China keeps pulling the rug on Vladimir Putin’s pipeline

It’s normally grim work following meetings between authoritarian leaders boasting of their growing power and influence. But watching Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping negotiate over Russia’s biggest gas export project has a surprisingly comic edge.

Each time the Russian and Chinese presidents meet, Putin drops hints that the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline — which would send a Nordstream 2-sized 55 billion cubic meters of gas to northern China via Mongolia — is on the verge of being approved. Each time, Beijing holds off from signing.

The end of the three-day summit in Moscow this week between the two leaders once again left the project up in the air. Putin, who had been making such comprehensive promises about an imminent announcement that some outlets went ahead and reported a done deal, ended up with nothing more than an assurance that China would keep looking at the project. The official readout from Chinese state news agency Xinhua highlighted agreements on sports exchanges and forestry, but had nothing to say on the $95 billion construction project that Russia is so ardently seeking as a replacement for its vanished European markets.

That silence is a little odd. China is the world’s biggest importer of LNG and the biggest consumer of gas after the US and Russia. With Xi’s commitment to reach a peak in carbon emissions before its 2030 start-up date, the gas provided by Power of Siberia 2 could go some way to reducing the country’s dependence on dirty domestic coal reserves.

