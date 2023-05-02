 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
France's economy is doing well. But no one believes it. Emmanuel Macron is doomed

Lionel Laurent
May 02, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

France isn’t the only country to have an upbeat economy amid political gloom — the US also experienced a “vibecession” last year. Macron is running out of ideas to revive his flagging presidency with his political capital fast depleting

If Macron fails to keep the French economy on a reforming track, the danger lies with the real powder keg that’s far less visible than pension protests. (Source: Bloomberg)

France is a country that embraces intellectual opposites. It loves both Cartesian rationalism and homeopathic quackery, it  hates
wealth yet specialises in luxury, and its egalitarian republic often feels like a monarchy.

Now the French are appropriately plunged into a bout of paradoxical pessimism, bemoaning what’s been called the worst political crisis since the Algerian War as social unrest festers, consumer confidence sinks and President Emmanuel Macron’s approval ratings tumble to all-time lows after an unpopular hike to the retirement age to 64 from 62. Yet the hard data suggest things are... actually quite good.

Last week’s figures show France’s economy rebounded during the first three months of the year — up 0.2 percent, better than Germany though behind tourism-driven Spain — even as images beamed around the world showed police clashing with protesters, garbage piled high on the streets of Paris and Bordeaux’s town hall set on fire. The violence ended up canceling King Charles III’s state visit.

Other positives: The jobless rate is at its lowest in 15 years, companies are investing and wages are rising 4-5 percent, according to the Medef employers’ lobby. Current inflation at 5.9 percent and rising interest rates are clearly eating into big purchases like white goods and automobiles, but inflation is below the European average while pandemic savings remain high and are flowing into interest-rate-bearing accounts at a record rate. Paris is holding onto post-Brexit jobs won from London.

Pension protesters’ placards bearing slogans like “commute, work, die” belie the post-COVID rebound for leisure: After last year’s record profits at railway operator SNCF and a blowout winter ski season, six out of 10 French people are planning summer getaways. Conversations in restaurants often involve a lengthy analysis of la crise nationale over main courses, before complaining over dessert that travel spots are sold out.