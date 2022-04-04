HomeNewsOpinion

First Take | Managing people and technology transition will be key in HDFC twins' merger

Ravi Krishnan   •

For customers, the true benefits from the merger will come not because they will be cross-sold products, but if they are able to easily carry on their transactions without disruptions

A merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank was always in the works once the Reserve Bank of India starting pruning the regulatory advantages enjoyed by non-bank finance companies. It became a reality today with the merger announcement. If it goes through, HDFC shareholders will own 41 percent of HDFC Bank. By 2020, the regulator was indicating to NBFCs and housing financiers that they either reduce scale or convert into banks. With an asset size of Rs 5.25 lakh crore, HDFC...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers