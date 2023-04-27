 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
First Republic Bank shows how not to bolster confidence

Paul J Davies
Apr 27, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

The dive in the Bank's stocks followed after executives declined to answer questions on earning call. This was poor strategy for a company in a tight spot that should have been seeking to reassure shareholders

First Republic’s core strategy is a big part of what got it into trouble, which leaves big questions over what its new strategy would even be. (Source: Bloomberg)

When a company in a tight spot wants to reassure shareholders and lenders, one really good way of doing exactly the opposite is to refuse to take questions on an earnings call. First Republic Bank’s executives did just that on Monday evening. The effect on its share price was predictably horrible.

Owners of the $20 billion of uninsured deposits still at the bank are likely to be incredibly nervous, if not already moving. The 11 big banks that loaned First Republic $30 billion in the form of unsecured term deposits last month will equally be watching this slow motion implosion with gritted teeth. Goldman Sachs Group Inc seemed to signal wariness over its $2.5 billion share of those loans in its first-quarter results when it said it had booked a loss provision on a term deposit.

The one bright spot in this story is that the rest of the banking system doesn’t seem to be reacting with the same panic as during the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank just over a month ago. First Republic shares dropped 49 percent on Tuesday as the KBW banks index slid only about 3 percent. They tumbled more than 20 percent to a record low Wednesday — with the gauge mainly unchanged — on a CNBC report that it was lining up potential buyers of new stock as part of a rescue plan.

Before Monday’s earnings, First Republic stock was already down more than 80 percent since the US regional bank crisis began. Its continuing fall will still have regulators worried because they often see a strong correlation between share-price falls and depositors fleeing.