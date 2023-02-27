 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
El Nino may complicate India’s inflation management

Prerna Sharma Singh
Feb 27, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

El Nino is not going to affect only kharif crops but also the next rabi season crops as their health depends on the soil moisture and water availability in the reservoirs. A deficient monsoon results in sub-optimal filling of water reservoirs and inadequate soil moisture impacting yields of rabi crops

Weather experts opine that there is no one-to-one correlation between El Nino and monsoon rainfalls, and its actual impact depends upon the strength and timing of the El Nino events. (Representative image)

El Nino has never been good for the Indian agricultural economy as it is often associated with lower rainfalls and droughts. Little wonder that the mere prediction of an El Nino this year by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration after three years of a benign La Nina triggers anxieties about its impact on the southwest monsoon which accounts for most of India’s rainfall, and in turn on the kharif crops such as paddy, moong, tur, soybean, groundnut, maize, and sugarcane.

That was expected in a country where not more than 50 percent of gross cropped area is irrigated, and which has been struggling to deal with high and sticky food inflation for quite some time, with little success despite the monetary tightening, stringent export curbs and releases from FCI stocks.

Broadly speaking, El Nino-induced rain deficits and droughts (or floods) in key producing regions cause food inflation –  directly by damaging crops and bringing down crop yields, and indirectly by raising the prices of feedstocks consumed by livestock, and in turn, the prices of dairy, meat and meat products.

Hoarders To Take Advantage