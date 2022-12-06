 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Don’t write-off Twitter just yet

Bala Murali Krishna
Dec 06, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Twitter is going through an unsettling time, but Musk has a track record for turning organisations around

On October 31, 2022, Elon Musk dissolved the Twitter board. (File image)

The last few weeks since Elon Musk assumed charge at Twitter on October 27 have been unsettling for employees and users of the microblogging site. His views on content moderation, and the introduction of paid verification raised concerns among users and advertisers, while the warnings of a possible bankruptcy prompted many to wonder if Twitter would soon cease to exist.

Twitter will survive, despite the chaos it is currently experiencing. After all, Musk is known to kick up a storm before rebuilding an organisation.

Tesla all over again? What we are witnessing at Twitter is a replay of what Musk had done when he took the helm at electric carmaker Tesla. Tesla-watchers say that he had responded then to a similar, or worse, crisis with similar undignified layoffs, cost-cutting, and insane working conditions. Musk eventually rebuilt Tesla into the world’s leading maker of electric vehicles.

Twitter is not rocket science. While that holds true, how hard could it be to run Twitter? It has a solid engineering platform to sustain over 400 million user accounts. If the number of users falls, as feared, Twitter will not require large additional investments to improve the quality of its service. In contrast, if the user base grows, it will mean Musk has already won the battle. Clearly, the real challenges before Twitter are less about engineering, and more about business and technological innovation, and content policies that can bring advertisers back.

Regulators will bring compliance. A key reason why many fear Twitter’s death is because of what Musk, the self-professed ‘free speech absolutist’, could do. Running Twitter and being an ‘absolutist’ is impossible for one big reason. Twitter is globally regulated — by well-defined policies in Europe, and by diktat in some countries such as Nigeria. In India, the old Twitter had numerous run-ins with the government and even filed a case against it before the Karnataka High Court challenging orders to take down accounts.

Global regulators will make sure that Musk falls in line in most countries. If you need another clue to be convinced, consider how quickly Musk kicked out rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) for posting a swastika. That is not to say there is no concern over the content. Adult content remains an issue, as does extreme Right-wing posts, including hate speech. Ensuring that content is aligned with the interests of advertisers would also pose challenges.