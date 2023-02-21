 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Don’t go easy on unsafe buildings: Turkish earthquake lessons for Indian municipal authorities

Iftikhar Gilani
Feb 21, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

As Turkiye confronts a devastating human toll and humongous costs of reconstruction, there are many lessons for Indian cities falling in seismic zones. Turkiye got the policy frameworks against earthquake risks right, but political shortcuts may have cost the country dearly

The Turkiye earthquake offers a big lesson for urban planners, especially in India, where adherence to building codes and structural audits is uneven. (Image: Reuters)

In the early morning hours of February 6, Turkish citizens were awakened by a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, followed by another measuring 7.5, which destroyed much of the infrastructure in Turkiye's 11 southeastern provinces, as well as five provinces in Syria. Over 40,000 bodies have been recovered, and experts believe the death toll could rise to 50,000 in Turkiye alone.

The massive scale of destruction over 98,000 square kilometres in Turkiye and 60,000 square kilometres in Syria made it impossible for rescue teams to reach every corner. The total population of the 10 affected provinces is more than 13.4 million people or 15 per cent of the country's total population. According to the Turkish Statistical Office, TurkStat, the affected regions account for nearly 9.3 per cent of Turkiye's GDP.

Cost Of Building Collapses

An aerial visit to the area shows heaps of rubble with few surviving buildings which look like islands. These islands are subsidised housing projects constructed by the government for the poor over the years. All other infrastructure is in rubble.