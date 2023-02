1/9 Arif Afisa sits outside his destroyed home following the deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)

2/9 An excavator moves debris from destroyed properties following the deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)

3/9 People gather around a fire near the rubble in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)

4/9 People stand in their collapsed home that was damaged in a deadly earthquake in Jableh, Syria. (Image: Reuters)

5/9 People gather around a fire for warmth as they wait for search and rescue teams to find their missing relatives, following the deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)

6/9 Displaced Syrians children sit at a temporary accommodation centre erected to support people affected by a devastating earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)

7/9 People stand by the fire next to remains of a destroyed building in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Elbistan, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)

8/9 Syrian woman Amina Raslan sits with her son and her grandchildren, at her son's partially damaged home, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria. (Image: Reuters)