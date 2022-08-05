HomeNewsOpinion

Does monetary policy really work?

Sashi Sivramkrishna   •

By targeting aggregate demand across the whole economy, monetary policy may be too blunt an instrument to tackle the ongoing inflationary pressures in the economy, instead adding to the already chronic high unemployment rates in the country 

The Reserve Bank of India has just announced a 50 bps or 0.5% hike in repo rates to 5.4% as a measure to control inflation, which is presently above its target level.  The transmission mechanism of monetary policy is simple: increased repo rates would mean that commercial banks can access reserve money from the Reserve Bank of India for interbank settlements at higher rates and would therefore charge the final borrowers including households and businesses higher rates of interest...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers