Does a pro-China regime in Kathmandu trouble India?

Pranay Sharma
Dec 29, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST

The coming months will prove how adept the communist-led regime in Nepal is in balancing its relations with India and China without making either feel marginalised.

Nepal's newly elected Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal

India’s over-reliance on Sher Bahadur Deuba’ ability to form government in Nepal may have led it to misjudge the scenario that brought a pro-China regime in Kathmandu.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” became the new Prime Minister of Nepal with the support of Kharga Prasad Sharma “Oli”—a leader widely perceived as having a pro-Beijing tilt.

Both Prachanda and Oli have in separate interviews assured that they will pursue a balanced approach between Nepal’s two important neighbours—India and China.

But in a “push-comes-to-shove” scenario, it is not clear if this regime will maintain its neutrality.

Deuba’s Nepali Congress (NC) had emerged as the single largest party in parliament with 89 seats. But with a five-party alliance it managed 136 seats and fell short of the majority—138, in the 275-seat House.