Delhi Airport Congestion: Bad planning and limited capacity to blame

VP Agrawal
Dec 12, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

Anticipating passenger traffic growth, taking adequate measures for crowd management and augmenting capacity ahead of demand growth are necessary steps to keep airport operations orderly

Congestion and long queues were reported recently at some Indian airports, mostly at major ones such as Delhi’s IGI Terminal. The problem was attributed to a shortage of security and immigration personnel. While this is partially true, the real problem is the under-capacity of airports and the bunching of flights during peak hours.

Deploying required manpower and reduction of flights during peak hours will certainly help the immediate situation but passengers will lose on right connections and will be unable to utilise their time optimally. Moreover, aircraft utilisation will also be impacted, which is detrimental for airlines. Fewer connections and lower aircraft utilisation will eventually result in higher fares for passengers. Hence, the situation has to be analysed holistically.

We need to understand the basic reason that resulted in such an avoidable situation. The fact remains that capacity creation should happen ahead of demand. There are sufficient indicators that indicate the need for capacity expansion. When timely action is not taken, such a situation becomes inevitable. Aviation sector regulators can always keep track of the need for augmenting capacity. Periodic customer surveys also give advance warning. Taking a knee-jerk reaction affects passengers in some way, and therefore they must be aware of their rights. They deserve the level of service that is promised.

Planning Ahead

Airport terminals are designed for level C service at the minimum at all times. These standards and norms have been specified by IATA. Level C service means that the airport is designed to provide good levels of service, conditions for a stable flow of passengers, acceptable delays and good levels of comfort. Most terminals are designed taking into consideration the projections for traffic growth for 7-8 years in the region. Annual capacity and peak hour capacity are fixed ahead.

The trigger point for starting a new infrastructure is re-calibrated after observing actual growth. Luckily, we witnessed impressive traffic growth before the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. Every major airport had planned for additional capacity. Actual work had also begun at certain locations after due approvals from the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA). Some airports were laggards or simply did not have space to grow. The peak hour capacity is kept low at times to indicate flatter demand. In practice, wherever night parking is allowed at an airport, higher peaking occurs because of early departures. Therefore, higher peak hour demand should be catered to at these airports.