Critics of the US Federal Reserve are missing some key context

Matthew T Winkler
Mar 31, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

The Fed is fulfilling its obligation to restrain wage and price pressures while so far avoiding a recession. The relatively benign current outcome of Americans fully employed without uncontrollable inflation is in stark contrast to the 1970s

Media narratives miss the context that the Fed is fulfilling its obligation to restrain wage and price pressures while so far avoiding a recession. (File image)

Everyone insisting America isn't up to managing the world’s No. 1 economy after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the highest joblessness since the Great Depression and biggest cost-of-living increase in 40 years should ask: When was the last time US unemployment and long-term Treasury yields were below 4 percent after the Consumer Price Index declined at least 3 percentage points to a single digit?

That would be at least half a century ago before Congress authorized the Federal Reserve in 1977 to “ promote effectively the goals of maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long term interest rates.” Conspicuous by its absence in the persistent complaint that the Fed is “behind the curve” when it comes to fighting inflation is any mention of this dual mandate.

Media narratives miss the context that the Fed is fulfilling its obligation to restrain wage and price pressures while so far avoiding a recession. Unemployment fell to a 54-year-low of 3.4 percent in January even after the Fed had raised its target interest rate for overnight loans between banks – the federal funds rate – seven times over the prior 10 months, from 0.25 percent to 4.50 percent. (The Fed has since lifted the target twice more, to 5percent.)

The consequence of this unprecedented tightening of credit in the Fed's 110-year history prompted similarly anomalous anxiety among market participants. Investors suffered the highest implied volatility in the market for Treasuries since the financial crisis of 2008, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. But unlike previous cycles of extreme bond market fluctuations, Americans are benefiting from the lowest average unemployment since 1969 and an economy that expanded 3.6 percent during the last half of 2022 as measured by gross domestic product.