CWC Recast: Will Mallikarjun Kharge follow Sonia and Rahul Gandhi or Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri?

Rasheed Kidwai
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

The Gandhis preferred to pack the CWC with their loyalists, most of whom were unelectable. Will Kharge allow the actual heavyweights in Congress to come to the fore through elections?

Would Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge utilise the 85th AICC plenary session at Raipur in Chhattisgarh slated to begin on February 24 as a mark of his decisive leadership for restoring inner party democracy or allow the status-quoist forces to dominate? At an informal level, Kharge has been told to usurp special powers given to the Congress president to nominate and handpick the new Congress Working Committee.

As per the Congress party constitution’s Article XIX, the Working Committee should consist of the President, the Leader of the Congress in Parliament, and 23 other members. Of them, 12 should be elected by the AICC and the rest should be appointed by the party president. However, under “special circumstances”, Kharge can be authorised by the outgoing CWC, currently called the steering committee, to bypass the election route and opt for nominations.

Why Elections?

If Kharge opts for nominations, he would be missing a chance to join the league of two non-Gandhi party presidents – Sitaram Kesri and P V Narasimha Rao, who  conducted CWC polls in 1997 and 1991 respectively. Kharge would also be frittering away a chance to create his own legacy and a place in the Congress history as nomination culture would effectively make him more dependent upon the Gandhi trio – Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and in-house “rootless wonders” such as Randeep Singh Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and the rest.