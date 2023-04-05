Composite PMI data bolster case for rate hike

The S&P Global India Composite Purchasing Managers Index for March came in at a strong 58.4. While that’s lower than February’s scorching reading of 59, the Composite PMI is a measure of month-on-month increase or decrease in economic activity and the level in one month will depend upon how robust the reading in the previous month was. The way to consider the March reading is therefore to note that it was at a high 58.4 on top of a...