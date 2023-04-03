 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Competition Act Amendment: CCI gets more enforcement tools to address emerging challenges

Ravisekhar Nair
Apr 03, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

The introduction of the deal value threshold, a settlements and commitments system, and provisions capturing hub and spoke cartels, seek to align the Competition Act with global competition regimes

The Bill was originally introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 5, 2022 and then referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance. (File image)

The amendments to the Competition Act, 2002 seek to strengthen the Competition Commission of India (CCI) as it continues its tryst with markets driven by technology and data. The Bill was originally introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 5, 2022 and then referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on March 29, 2023 and the Rajya Sabha on April 3.

Introduction of deal value threshold: Among the more significant changes is the introduction of a ‘deal value’ threshold (DVT) of Rs 2,000 crore, which will be in addition to asset/turnover-based thresholds set out under the Competition Act. Transactions that exceed the DVT will require prior mandatory notification to the CCI for its review and approval. Previously, such notification was subject to any party having substantial business operations in India. However, based on the Parliamentary Standing Committee’s recommendation, the Bill clarifies that substantial business operations in India are for the target company. Although deal value is defined to include direct, indirect, or deferred consideration, the CCI will now have to consider factors including fluctuations in share value, performance-linked payouts, etc. in assessing the notifiability of such transactions.

The impact of the DVT will most likely be seen in sectors that are driven by technology and data – which have seen a slew of small acquisitions that are otherwise not notifiable but have the potential to substantially alter market conditions. Enterprises in the tech sector will now have to grapple with merger control provisions of the Competition Act while deciding their growth strategies.

Definition of control: The definition of ‘control’ has been widened to include the ‘material influence’ standard. The broader definition of control could result in more transactions becoming notifiable. It is expected that the CCI will publish additional guidance to clarify the scope of material influence to provide some clarity to transacting parties to help them determine the notifiability of their planned transactions.