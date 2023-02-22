China's robots can't do it all; workers must now be trained

Like most industrialised countries these days, China is contending with a shortage of skilled workers. A declining labour force and an urgent need to boost productivity has prompted Beijing to put forward a solution: install more industrial robots on factory floors. That, though, won’t cut it.

In a bid to spruce up production lines that can churn out higher-value goods, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information released the Robotics-plus Application plan last month. It had a clear target: double the industrial sector’s robot density by 2025, from 246 per 10,000 workers in 2020. The blueprint recommends widening the use of machines into areas like hydropower stations, wind farms and critical electricity systems.

Such technology target-setting is Beijing’s modus operandi (think: Made in China 2025). To reach the latest goals, robot density will only need to grow 13 percent a year, Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong Ltd points out. At the same time, the country’s manufacturing labour will likely fall over the next three years, as it did in 2020. Productivity growth continues to slow, raising the need for industrial machinery. All told, the trends point to a perfect demand-supply case for automation.

Anjani Trivedi is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies in Asia. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.