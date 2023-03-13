 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ChatGPT may increase spam. Why not consider a paywall for your email?

Parmy Olson
Mar 13, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

The spam problem will only get worse as marketers use ChatGPT to draft emails, allowing them to send even more junk you have no intention to read

As marketers will use ChatGPT to draft emails the spam problems will likely get worse. (Image: Pixabay/Representational)

The deluge of daily email at work has become such a mundane part of professional life that it’s no longer fun to complain about. Try bringing it up with a colleague and they’ll barely hear you, so immersed are they in trying to obliterate an endless stream of spam.

The problem will only get worse as marketers use ChatGPT to draft emails, allowing them to send even more bumf you have no intention to read. Microsoft Corp and Salesforce Inc are not helping matters by plugging ChatGPT into their email tools, making spray-and-pray email campaigns easier to carry out.

There is an answer for the desperate: a paywall.

Just as publishers like Bloomberg and newsletter writers have increasingly charged for online entry, so too can individuals who want to be more in control of their inbox, provided they don’t mind the discomfort of bringing money into a social exchange.