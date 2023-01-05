 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ChatGPT is no magic bullet for Microsoft’s Bing

Parmy Olson
Jan 05, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

A significant AI upgrade for the beleaguered search tool could threaten Google, but it will be difficult to pull off

Microsoft is preparing to upgrade its search tool with the technology behind ChatGPT. (Image Courtesy: Reuters/File)

Microsoft Corp’s management would be forgiven for rubbing their hands in anticipation about their new toy. For years, the company’s Bing search engine has been the butt of jokes for its inability to make a dent in Google’s overwhelming market share. That the  No. 1 search term on Bing is “Google ” just deepens the humiliation.

But Microsoft hasn’t given up on Bing. According to reports from Bloomberg News and The Information, Microsoft is preparing to upgrade its unloved search tool with the technology behind ChatGPT, the generative AI tool that grabbed the world’s attention late last year with its ability to answer wide-ranging questions in natural-sounding language.

Alphabet Inc’s Google sometimes uses AI to summarize an answer to certain queries, but it is incentivized to avoid making those answers too good. That would risk disrupting its biggest revenue source, which involves getting people to click on the links in its search results. So important is that model that Google has been gradually clogging up its first page of results with more ads in recent years, something it can get away with thanks to its dominant hold on the market for search.

That is one reason why Microsoft’s integration of the technology behind ChatGPT won’t pose an immediate threat to Google. Large online platforms like Facebook and Google have learned over the years that they no longer need to be all that innovative to compete with one another; they can coast on the lucrative, entrenched ad-driven models they have already built. Google.com is the most visited website on earth, and it could take years for global consumers to recondition that habit.

That isn’t to say it would be impossible, but challenging Google search with a generative AI text engine will be tough for Microsoft for two other reasons. One is that Microsoft will have to iron out the tendency for the language model behind ChatGPT to be confidently incorrect. The underlying model, created by the firm OpenAI and known as GPT-3.5, has been caught spewing out inaccurate answers about historic and literary figures, in a manner that could be hard to spot thanks to its authoritative and scholarly tone.

It’s unclear how often ChatGPT, which is the consumer-facing application of GPT-3.5, gets things factually wrong. In my own experience using the service, I noticed one glaring error among some 20 other answers that were accurate. But inaccuracies even in edge cases can be enough to damage trust in a system and put off prospective users. It doesn’t help that ChatGPT doesn’t provide footnotes or sourcing for its answers, offering instead a mysterious synthesis of publicly available web data compiled only through late 2021 that it was trained on.