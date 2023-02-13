 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cap natural gas prices to control rising fertiliser subsidy

Uttam Gupta
Feb 13, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

The government should continue with the extant formula for the pricing of natural gas as per November 2014 guidelines

The pricing of domestic gas presents a mix of administrative control and market forces. (Representative image)

A major reason why fertiliser subsidy zoomed to Rs 2.25 lakh crore in the revised estimate (RE) of 2022-23 against the budget estimate (BE) of Rs 1.05 lakh crore was the sharp increase in the price of natural gas, which accounts for over 80 percent of the production cost of urea. Almost all manufacturing of urea in India is based on natural gas.         

India consumes 59.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas annually. Of this, nearly 54 percent, or 32.13 bcm, is produced domestically, and the balance is met from imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Of the domestic gas, around two-thirds, or 21.5 bcm, comes from legacy fields allotted under the New Exploration and Licensing Policy (NELP) launched in 1999 and blocks given on nomination to state-owned ONGC and Oil India Limited (OIL). The remaining one-third of domestic supplies comes from deep/ultra-deep and high-pressure/high-temperature fields, mostly located in the Krishna-Godavari or KG basin off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

Even as the price of imported LNG is determined by the global demand-supply balance, the pricing of domestic gas presents a mix of administrative control and market forces.

Pricing Formula