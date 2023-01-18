Natural gas prices would not rise like in 2022: Experts

A moderation in liquefied natural gas prices is likely to benefit Indian consumers.

Natural gas prices are expected to remain elevated, but not shoot up like in 2022 amid mild winter in Europe and muted demand in China, according to energy experts.

The European benchmark contract is trading at around 70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in January, compared to the all-time high of 350 euros/MWh in August last year due to supply concerns.

“With the storage levels being healthy, the weather being benign in Europe and the China factor, natural gas prices have remained low. From this year, Europe will not have gas from Russia to fill their storage. At the end of the winter, the storage levels (in Europe) will be below five-year averages. So, gas prices will remain elevated (in the coming months), but will not shoot up like last year,” said Prashant Vasisht, Vice President and Co-Group Head – Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited.

Lower demand in Europe due to warmer-than-usual temperatures in winters has led to healthy storage levels of gas in the region.

Weak demand in China, one of the largest consumers of natural gas in the world, due to the strict COVID-19 lockdown has also dragged prices. However, experts believe that the trend may reverse with the revival in Chinese demand as the country reopened its borders on January 8.

“China is coming out of its zero-COVID-19 lockdowns. If Chinese demand starts picking up, the LNG market can get tighter. Right now, the Chinese demand is not very strong, but a lot depends on how demand pans out in the country,” said Nitin Tiwari, Executive Vice President, YES Securities.

Impact on Indian gas players

The moderated prices of natural gas are expected to play a positive role for the Indian gas companies, including the city gas distributors (CGDs) and gas utility players.

CGDs, including Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) and Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), are expected to have relatively stronger margins from the cooling off of gas prices, say analysts.

“This moderation in LNG prices is likely to benefit Indian consumers as well, with a reduction of $5/mmbtu in average spot LNG prices likely to reduce blended gas costs for India by 9-10 percent for FY24E. Additionally, every $1/mmbtu change in blended gas costs that is not passed on, has extremely material implications for the earnings of CGDs. Therefore, if the current softness in gas prices persists beyond the next six months, there exists an upside of ~30-40 percent to our current FY24E EPS estimates,” ICICI Securities said in a report.

Will the impact last?

Several factors, including mild European weather and weaker demand across Asian countries, such as India and China, have contributed to the softness in prices.

However, experts remain cautious of a rise in gas prices amid possible rebound in Chinese demand and cuts in supplies from Russia.

“Our belief remains that there are significant bullish triggers for gas prices by the time the next winter comes in Europe ― with Chinese demand revival, further cuts in Russian supplies, and renewed inventory build-up in Europe, all serving as upside risks to gas prices,” said ICICI Securities, in a report.