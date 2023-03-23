 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Canada Immigration Racket: Fake college offer letters that destroyed PR dreams

S Irudaya Rajan & Rohit I & Varsha Joshi
Mar 23, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

A narrative is building up in the West against unchecked immigration. This, in turn, will intensify scrutiny of PR claims even as student migration increases. Indian students must be careful not to fall for dubious agencies promising them college admissions and related services

Indian students must be careful not to fall for dubious agencies promising them college admissions and related services. (Representative image)

The red maple leaf has been increasingly taking over newspaper advertisements and hoardings on the road, promising the youth of India who are unable to find employment or the standard of living they desire, a chance at better prospects. About 700 of these aspirants were recently in the news as the Canadian Border and Services Agency (CBSA) reported them as having falsified their migration process.

Canada Ups Scrutiny

Surprisingly this move has come only when these students had applied for permanent residency (PR) and not at the time of their admission or arrival a few years back. The Canadian authorities have not offered the reason why they could not identify the fraudulent practices in student recruitment at the time of arrival in Canada.

A consultancy agency in Jalandhar, Punjab, is reported to have deceived these students of lakhs of rupees promising them a secure future in Canada. A large-scale migration of students to Canada was witnessed following the Canadian Prime Minister allowing about 50,000 foreign students to stay for 18 months after completing their graduation to seek employment as part of the reopening of Canada’s economy following COVID-19.