Can Artificial Intelligence solve the problems of the Indian justice system?

Justice RS Chauhan
Mar 13, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST

There is much to learn from the faster adoption of AI by other countries. Trials and real-world usage have flagged both benefits and concerns. But in the long run, human judges and lawyers currently dispensing justice could find themselves redundant

There are concerns that since AI uses metadata for taking decisions, it is likely to be affected by the bias contained in the metadata. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Artificial Intelligence has by now permeated every aspect of human life. It is but natural for AI to enter the legal arena. So let us consider the introduction of AI in the Indian legal fraternity, its impact and future, and lastly examine some of the ethical issues, and the standards applicable to AI in the judiciary.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the shift to virtual hearings from the Supreme Court to taluka courts. The judiciary finally woke up to the benefits of information and communication technologies. Approval for e-filing of court documents, live streaming and live transcription of court documents have been epochal events of the last few years.

India’s Slow Progress

The large pendency of cases: 69,000 in the Supreme Court, 60 lakh in the High Courts, and 5 crore cases in the district courts, is making a strong case for AI introduction. SC has already established the Artificial Intelligence Committee.