Building awareness about nutrition necessary to end malnutrition in South Asia

Siraj Hussain
Mar 22, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST

The general awareness about nutrition in South Asia is extremely poor and there is hardly any evidence of a focused campaign to educate people about the importance of nutritious and diversified diets. Packaged food has made inroads in the rural areas of India and even poor mothers, working as agricultural labour, prefer feeding biscuits and noodles to their children

South Asian countries need to do much more to build awareness about better nutrition with locally available food that is rich in proteins, minerals, vitamins, fats and carbohydrates. (Representative image)

Except for the hilly nations of Nepal and Bhutan, the South Asian countries are endowed with natural resources, which are highly conducive to agriculture: fertile land, perennial rivers, regular sunshine, and lots of hands for farming. The Green Revolution has largely been a success story and yet, food and nutrition security in the region is not a given as  climate change may be  a real threat to South Asian food security.

According to the World Bank projections, the region will have lower crop yield due to the impact of climate change and it is already being felt. The IPCC Working Group II’s synthesis of research finds that by 2050, climate change may cause of loss of two percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in South Asian countries.

Impact of Climate Change

The devastating impact of floods experienced in Pakistan, from June 2022 to August 2022, caused havoc in the agriculture sector. According to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), about 14.6 million people needed food assistance even six months after the floods. It is estimated that 8.6 million people face an extreme level of food insecurity. Coupled with the depletion of foreign exchange reserves, food inflation in February 2023 reached 45.1 percent. The impact of these events on the nutrition of vulnerable population can only be imagined.