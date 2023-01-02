 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget must lower barriers that chase out startups from India

Siddarth Pai
Jan 02, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

The lack of policy penetration, legacy artefacts in Indian regulations and restrictions on operations are pushing Indian innovation overseas

The startup ecosystem is in disarray with the latter part of 2022 been spent in just sorting out the mess.

There are few events that rival the viewership enjoyed by sporting events – that have the potential to elevate and eliminate the hopes of millions in the span of seconds. The annual budget speech by the honourable finance minister surely counts among them. India ended 2022 in the words of WE Henley – “bloodied, but unbowed”. Inflation is much lower compared to the developed world, the rupee has performed better than others compared to the dollar and the overall economy is expected to become the global growth engine in 2023.

Indian startups too fared better than the rest of the world. The slowdown broke the myth of “growth at all costs” as profitability has become the obsession of all founders and boards. Investors looking at India are also sitting on a mountain of dry powder (uninvested capital) that is waiting to be deployed in the next year. Though some of the blockbuster IPOs of the last year have stuttered, a slew of smaller IPOs signals the appetite of Indian markets for tech companies of all sizes. India has the most optimum convergence of factors to take its place as a leader on the world stage.

For this, Indian startups and investors are looking for two broad themes to unfold in this coming Union Budget:

i) Going global from India

ii) Unlocking rupee capital

Going Global from India