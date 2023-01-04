 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Rationalise capital gains tax

Vijay Kumar Gaba
Jan 04, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

The tax treatment on capital gains should consider “assumption of risk” and “significant contribution to the Indian economy” to incentivise investors who take risks

A favourable tax regime and incentives to promote investments have probably been the most consistent demand. (Representative image)

The Union budget for FY24 to be presented on February 1, 2023 will likely be the last full budget before the 2024 general elections. Obviously, the expectations from this budget are high. All stakeholders -- industries, traders, savers, investors, consumers, farmers, professionals, etc -- are representing the finance minister to consider a variety of incentives and/or a favourable tax regime for them.

In the context of capital markets also, a favourable tax regime and incentives to promote investments have probably been the most consistent demand. In particular, in recent years, taxation of long-term capital gains (LTCG) and dividends dominated the pre-budget discussions and speculation. This year it has assumed more significance as government officials have hinted at the rationalisation of the provisions relating to the taxation of capital gains.

In my view, the government must take this opportunity to define a conceptual framework for the taxation of capital gains, dividends and capital market transactions and provide incentives for investments in financial assets. Apparently, the process has so far been random and discretionary.

The government may consider defining “assuming risk” and “significant contribution to the Indian economy” as prerequisites for allowing fiscal incentives and tax concessions. Tax concessions and fiscal incentives may be extended to an investor only if both conditions are met. Investors who assume significant risk to help the private sector add significant capacity that would contribute positively to the overall economic growth, development and stability may only be rewarded with tax concessions and/or fiscal incentives.

 

Reward Risk-taking