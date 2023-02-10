 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Infrastructure investment to give employment a big boost

E Jayashree Kurup
Feb 10, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

With forward and backward linkages to at least 250 industries and 70 trades, construction has the potential to generate lakhs of crores of jobs, if the planned investment gets off the ground

Infrastructure and building construction is required for the growth of most other sectors.

Budget 2023 promised a capital expenditure of Rs 10 lakh crore. Employment will be the icing on the cake. So, let’s see how this happens. Every Rs 1 crore invested in the infrastructure sector, generates 200-250 man-years of employment for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers of at least 70 trades. Using this calculation by housing and infrastructure expert, V Suresh, I estimated that Budget 2023, in allocating Rs 10 lakh crore in capital expenditure, has ensured significant employment generation. Infrastructure and building construction is required for the growth of most other sectors.

According to a Hudco-sponsored study executed by the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, by the then director Bakul Dholakia and his economics professor brother Ravindra, construction had a multiplier effect ranging from 1-8 in socio-economic development benefits. It is ranked third among the 14 major industries in terms of forward and backward linkages.

A follow-up study by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) in 2014 reinforced these metrics.