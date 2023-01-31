 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: For green economy surge, India needs lots of supply and demand side interventions

Madhav Pai & Pawan Mulukutla
Jan 31, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

From green hydrogen to EV batteries to public transport, the policy framework must recognise the many greening opportunities and the desirability of incentives

The government must look at focusing on demand creation measures to bolster consumption and pilot projects across different industries.

The recent announcement of the National Green Hydrogen Mission is a shot in the arm for India’s goal of achieving net carbon neutrality by 2070. Green hydrogen can play a critical role in sectoral decarbonisation, especially in hard-to-abate sectors such as such as refineries, steel and fertiliser industries.

With a massive financial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, the Mission targets 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen production by 2030 – among the highest targets set globally. This would require an additional renewable energy capacity of at least 125 GW which is almost the entire current capacity of renewables in India.

Build Green Hydrogen Ecosystem

Achieving these targets will necessitate rapid scale-up of renewable projects within the next few years through allocations for infrastructure augmentation such as transmission networks and energy storage systems for renewable energy integration. Additionally, the government must look at focusing on demand creation measures to bolster consumption and pilot projects across different industries, like green steel, shipping, transport and railways.