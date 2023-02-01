 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 bets big on cities, infrastructure growth

E Jayashree Kurup
Feb 01, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST

A well-thought-out and visionary budget with lots of focus on efficiently managing growing urbanisation and reforms to make India an economic powerhouse

The AMRUT Mission II has already increased coverage. Planning, water, sewerage, drainage and transport connectivity are all critical in the success of these cities.

Over the past year, I have been raising the issue that real estate reforms can only be effective if they are backed by municipal and city-level reforms. Budget 2023 has ticked all the checkboxes for inclusive, long-term growth. The cities and towns should be standing up and cheering. Capital investment outlay has been increased by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore, roughly about 3.3 percent of GDP. That’s a massive directional statement.

The signature mission, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), was bumped up 66 percent to Rs 79,000 crore. Of this Rs 25,103 crore was allocated to PMAY Urban. PMAY has been one of the most successful missions in terms of the number of homes delivered. But the Indian urban population is poised to rise to 600 million by 2030. This population needs new towns and cities. The AMRUT Mission II has already increased the coverage from 500 to 4,800 towns and cities. Planning, water, sewerage, drainage and transport connectivity are all critical in the success of these cities.

A large number of these are on the periphery of agricultural areas. They would definitely get a boost from the agricultural credit target, which was raised to Rs 20 lakh crore for 2023-24. Clearly, the smaller cities can now plan their economic profile as facilitators for the marketing and processing of agri-produce. Besides crops, the focus is on animal husbandry, dairy and fishery. Combine this with a slew of operational benefits to the micro, small and medium enterprises, and the small city economic profile seems to be even more robust.