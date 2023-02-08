 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
With Bard, Google joins the race against ChatGPT to answer our queries

Varun Ramdas
Feb 08, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST

Singed by CCI’s Rs 1,337 crore penalty for abusing its dominant position, Google could face more regulatory scrutiny if Bard leapfrogs over ChatGPT to dominate the AI large language model race

Google unveiled 'Bard' - an AI conversation service to take on ChatGPT.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the release of Google Bard, a conversational AI service on February 6. It will be available to “trusted testers” before the technology company allows public access to the product. Bard is a technology product built on Google’s Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), a project Google started two years ago. It will use information already learned to respond to queries from users and then continuously learn from user responses to refine its capabilities.

Think about how Gmail or WhatsApp suggests quick responses to an email or a chat on the notification bar of your mobile phone. Google Bard’s capabilities would likely go well beyond chat responses and potentially draft whole poems, essays, or opinion pieces based on user prompts, similar to ChatGPT, powered by Microsoft-backed OpenAI released last November.

The Search Engine Killer

Google’s Bard launch comes two months after Microsoft released ChatGPT. It was important for Google to launch quickly because ChatGPT threatens Google’s search dominance. A Google search on a topic provides all relevant information that users must then sift through to find answers to their query. In contrast, ChatGPT sifts through its learnings and summarises the result for the user.