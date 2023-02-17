 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

An AI arms race is on: Google Bard and Microsoft Bing's faux pas warn big tech to go slower

Parmy Olson
Feb 17, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

The AI programmes Microsoft and Google are sharing with the world have flaws that could come back to haunt them later

Nobody — not even AI scientists — truly understands the breadth of capabilities of artificial intelligence when it is unleashed in the wild. (Representative image)

For a hot minute, Microsoft Corp looked like it would eat Google’s lunch. Its languishing search engine, Bing, was being revolutionised with a sophisticated new chatbot system from OpenAI. Those hopes have now diminished because of one unexpected truth: Nobody — not even AI scientists — truly understands the breadth of capabilities of artificial intelligence when it is unleashed in the wild.

Early users of Bing have reported unhinged, emotional, even threatening responses to some of their queries from the AI system, which called one user a “bad researcher” and told another newspaper writer that he was “not happily married.” Bing — whose bot entity goes by the name Sydney — has effectively put Google’s embarrassing Bard error in the shade. However, these flaws are just the tip of a much larger iceberg.

The extraordinary technology underpinning the chatbots Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT comes from so-called large language models (LLMs) — computer programs trained on billions of words on the public internet that can generate humanlike text. If ChatGPT is the car, the language model underpinning it is the engine, and OpenAI has been selling access to it since 2020. But amid the recent arms race for search bots, those engines are also being shared freely — too freely — and passing on the flaws we’re now seeing in Bing and Bard to a wider audience and in a way that could be much harder to detect. 

Thousands of software developers have been exploring ways of integrating language models into businesses, summarising customer feedback into a single comment, answering website questions or generating digital ad copy. OpenAI would not disclose how many developers have accessed its LLM, known as GPT-3, but one competitor says it’s likely in the hundreds of thousands. Users can pay hundreds or thousands of dollars a month to use it. And while there are dozens of free, open-source LLMs, OpenAI’s is seen as the gold standard. Given Google’s considerable resources, its language model LaMDA could soon be just as popular.