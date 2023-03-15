 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A Thaw In The Desert: What Iran-Saudi Arabia détente means for the region?

Akshobh Giridharadas
Mar 15, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Iran and Saudi Arabia decided to mend fences and start a new chapter of rapprochement in the Middle East. If this détente was seminal, even more influential was that it was brokered by an unlikely geopolitical hegemon, China, long viewed by many as a pugnacious adversary in other parts of the world

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani (right) talks with Minister of State and national security adviser of Saudi Arabia Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban during a meeting in Beijing, China on March 10, 2023. (Source: REUTERS)

For the good part of the last decade, it was the new cold war, in the same hot place. Saudi Arabia has the sacred sword engraved on its flag, and yet Riyadh has crossed more swords with Tehran in ways that brought a fraught region, a geopolitical volcano, where 685 nautical miles of the Persian Gulf simmered with tensions. You can cut a knife, maybe a sword through that tension. And then just as tensions hit a crescendo, where a tiny butterfly’s wing flap would unleash a very tangible reign of chaos, something miraculous happened.

There was thawing in the desert, as Iran and Saudi Arabia decided to mend fences and start a new chapter of rapprochement in the Middle East. If this détente was seminal, even more influential was that it was brokered by an unlikely geopolitical hegemon, China, long viewed by many as a pugnacious adversary in other parts of the world.

Since 2015, Riyadh and Tehran have been on a collision course that compounded the pre-existing regional instability. Saudi crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had made an excoriating remark with regards to Ayatollah Khamenei with that of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, comparing his expansion in the Middle East, akin to the World War II dictator.

Sectarian Tension