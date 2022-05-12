 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsMC Minis

Why have investors been selling g-sec funds?

Moneycontrol PF Team
May 12, 2022 / 08:48 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India has raised the repo rate by 40 basis points and cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points. However, fixed income investors have anticipated this move well in advance. Gilt funds-mutual fund schemes investing in government securities, have seen net outflows for five months in a row till April 2022, totaling Rs 1,440 crore. When the interest rates go up, long term bonds see prices going down. Marked-to-market losses pull down the net asset values (NAV) of the schemes. The gilt funds are one of the worst hit, though there is no credit risk.

Invest in them only if your investment time frame matches with the scheme’s duration.

Moneycontrol PF Team
TAGS: #gilt funds #invest #MC Mini #MC Minis #Mutual Funds
first published: May 12, 2022 08:48 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.