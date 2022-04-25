How to invest spare change in MFs

When it comes to investing, many procrastinate. Others complain they just don’t have enough money. Now, fintech like Appreciate, Myjar and NiyoX help you invest small sums of money; what is usually small change.

These apps seek permission to link your text messages and your bank accounts. You need to fix a rounding figure. The app keeps an eye on your bank account transactions or text messages on which you get notifications for any spends done, either through a credit or debit card or even UPI. The difference between the rounding figure multiple and the actual amount spent, gets invested. Investments get made in mutual funds or digital gold.