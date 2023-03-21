Gudi Padwa offers from developers. Should you buy?

Despite rising interest rates, on the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa home-buying is on the cards for many prospective home seekers. The developers are also rolling out festive offers to attract the potential home-buyers. These includes—discounts, flexi-payment schemes, gold coins, etc. For instance, the Siddha group of developers is offering special discounts on the offering and an assured gold coin worth Rs 1.5 lakh on every booking. Similarly, the Satellite group is offering furnished apartments at a discount or 10 gm gold to customers, Labdhi Lifestyle is offering 5-gram gold to the customers booking the flat on this occasion, among others.

Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.