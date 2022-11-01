Beware of fake loan offers during festival season

To woo consumers and borrowers this festive season, many banks have been running festive offers. That’s all very well, but trouble is not far behind. Out there are quite a few fraudsters who masquerade as loan providers. Here’s their modus operandi: They put out attractive advertisements on the internet offering loans at reduced interest rates. They claim to offer you loans despite a poor credit score. Once you call them on the number provided, they ask for a processing fee. Once the fee is transferred, they stop answering calls. These are some classic warning signs of a bogus loan offers.

Hiral Thanawala is a personal finance journalist with 9 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, he covers financial planning, banking and fintech segments from personal finance team for Moneycontrol.