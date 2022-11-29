How digitisation has increased gold’s allure

As investment options go, today, almost all asset classes can be purchased over a few clicks of a mouse or taps on a smartphone. Gold is no different and is “at the cusp of a digital revolution,” said David Tait, Global Chief Executive Officer, World Gold Council (WGC) in an interview with Mint newspaper earlier this year.

The gold industry is actively working with the WGC on Gold247, an initiative that promises to transform transactions in the precious metal across the globe. In India, digital gold is particularly a game-changer as smartphones proliferate and payment apps become ubiquitous. Today, small quantities of digital gold can be bought online through apps such as Paytm and Google Pay thereby opening up a new avenue for investors to park their savings in. Over time, the popularity of gold in the digital format, is only set to rise.

