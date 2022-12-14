 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bond traders betting on rates downshift have Fed hurdle to clear

Dec 14, 2022 / 06:31 AM IST

The US five-year yields tumbled as much as 24 basis points on Tuesday to 3.55 percent, the lowest level since September 13, before rebounding to close at 3.65 percent

Bond traders got all the ammo they needed from slower-than-forecast US consumer price growth to fully lock in a Federal Reserve downshift in monetary tightening, but annual inflation of 7.1 percent still looks too high for policymakers to start thinking about reversing interest-rate hikes.

The rally in Treasuries that took off after Tuesday’s inflation data runs the risk of stopping short as investors start paring back some of the most bullish bets on how soon the Fed will start easing.

The November CPI report triggered swaps traders to lay out a more tempered trajectory, putting the peak Fed policy rate in this cycle below 5 percent. While that implied a notch down to a 50-basis-point hike from the Fed at its meeting Wednesday and smaller increases thereafter, investors warn policymakers will push back against some of the most optimistic pricing for rate cuts next year.

“The Fed has ample room to decelerate the pace of hikes,” said Gene Tannuzzo, global head of fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “It gives them room to stop hiking early next year but they are still going to want to send the message that they are going to want to hold rates — as opposed to signaling cuts that the market’s got priced in.”

The US five-year yields tumbled as much as 24 basis points on Tuesday to 3.55 percent, the lowest level since September 13, before rebounding to close at 3.65 percent. The yield was little changed on Wednesday in Asia. Longer-maturity yields declined less, causing the Treasury curve to become less inverted. Any steepening of the curve may be tempered should the Fed indicate it will remain vigilant on inflation and maintain a hiking stance, albeit at a slower pace.