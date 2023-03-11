 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Star power: 5 celebrity-backed alcohol brands you should know about

Murali K Menon
Mar 11, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

From George Clooney to Ryan Reynolds, everyone wants a slice of the spirits game.

Actor George Clooney and American businessman Rande Gerber once owned adjacent homes in Mexico, and got interested in tequila during their stay there.

Ryan Reynolds, Aviation Gin

Actor, funnyman, staunch motorcyclist, Deadpool. There are many dimensions to Ryan Reynolds, who is also a gin enthusiast (as well as smart businessman). Reynolds acquired a sizeable stake in Portland-based Aviation Gin in 2018, and is the face of the brand. About nine botanicals go into the making of the juniper-forward Aviation Gin, including coriander, cardamom, French lavender and two kinds of orange peel, which is named after the eponymous pre-Prohibition era cocktail. In September last year, Reynolds announced the opening of Aviation’s new distillery in Portland. “If a grown-up theme park and a bartender fell in love and produced offspring, it would be this gin factory,” he said in a press release. Aviation Gin is now owned by Diageo, which acquired it in 2020.

Robert De Niro, VDKA 6100