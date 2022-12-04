 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Restaurant review: North Indian food beyond dal makhani and butter chicken at the Loya, Taj Palace

Satarupa Paul
Dec 04, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST

Loya, Taj’s new Indian concept restaurant in Delhi, is all about the revival of traditions—whether of dishes, ingredients, or most importantly, cooking techniques.

Chefs at Loya use cooking techniques such as slow-cooking (left) and Dhungar (smoking).

What extraordinary experience could yet another North Indian fine-dining restaurant offer in Delhi’s already crowded milieu? Would this be just another addition to the latest bandwagon propagating ‘Modern Indian’? (The excitement around which too seems to be petering out now.) Would it turn out to be one of those in-house restaurants at a 5-star hotel that fail to stand up to the might of old legends and fade into obscurity over time?

These thoughts invariably pop up in my mind as I wait in peak Monday evening traffic on my way to the Taj Palace. Upon finally reaching, the familiar palatial interiors of the lobby seem like a welcome respite, so does the warm greeting by my friend who I’m meeting for dinner. Turns out, he too has similar queries running through his mind! So, without much expectation, we step inside the newly launched Loya.

Loya in Pashtun means a gathering for a feast.

Resplendent setting

We are greeted at the door by quintessential Taj hospitality, of big namastes and even bigger smiles, before our host Sunil ji comes bearing two small glass vials of jal jeera. He then walks us to our table, but not before a quick tour of the interiors, pointing out interesting facets along the way.

Loya, at its heart, is typically what we associate with or group together as ‘North Indian’, without being overpoweringly so. The aesthetics of the interiors too reflect this essence, as a grand entrance leads you into a kaleidoscopic lounge and dining area, all set against a backdrop of a distinctive bar courtyard, sculpted with natural rocks and accentuated by a gurgling waterfall.