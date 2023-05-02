 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsLuxury Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt’s hand-embroidered Met Gala gown is Made in India

Deepali Nandwani
May 02, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

The Bollywood star’s Met Gala debut look is inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s classic Cinderella-like billowing gowns for the luxury house Chanel, and is designed as a tribute by Prabal Gurung.

Designer Prabal Gurung says he used 100,000 hand-beaded pearls to detail Alia Bhatt's gown, as an ode to one-time Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in a sparkly white billowing bridal white gown speckled with pearls, which is inspired by Karl Lagerfeld and designed by Prabal Gurung. The theme of 2023 Met Gala, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, celebrates the icon and acclaimed designer who redefined 20th-century fashion.

Simple hair pulled back from her face in a ponytail using a bow of pearls, minimal makeup with an emphasis on kohl-lined eyes, and statement diamond earrings completed Alia’s look. Interestingly, the pearls were hand-embroidered on the gown in an Indian embroidery atelier, making this another ‘Made in India’ fashion moment, after Dior’s big splash with a show and a retrospective in Mumbai recently.

Also read: Why do people care so much about the Met Gala?

Prabal Gurung, who designed the gown, says, “It is an ivory silk tulle and satin face organza ball gown, with an exaggerated basque waist. I used 100,000 pearls to detail the gown as Karl used it in so many beautiful ways in his work. The pearls have been hand-beaded on the gown. Even the gloves are one of his signature elements. I chose to give Alia only one glove as I found that a perfect way to make it slightly more edgy and disruptive. Even the glove has pearl detailing and is used more as an accessory. The white plunging U neckline and a corseted bodice, cinched waistline, a layered tulle skirt, and a floor-sweeping train at the back covering the Met Gala red carpet are all inspired by Karl’s classic wedding dresses.”