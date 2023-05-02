Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt’s hand-embroidered Met Gala gown is Made in India

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in a sparkly white billowing bridal white gown speckled with pearls, which is inspired by Karl Lagerfeld and designed by Prabal Gurung. The theme of 2023 Met Gala, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, celebrates the icon and acclaimed designer who redefined 20th-century fashion.

Simple hair pulled back from her face in a ponytail using a bow of pearls, minimal makeup with an emphasis on kohl-lined eyes, and statement diamond earrings completed Alia’s look. Interestingly, the pearls were hand-embroidered on the gown in an Indian embroidery atelier, making this another ‘Made in India’ fashion moment, after Dior’s big splash with a show and a retrospective in Mumbai recently.

Prabal Gurung, who designed the gown, says, “It is an ivory silk tulle and satin face organza ball gown, with an exaggerated basque waist. I used 100,000 pearls to detail the gown as Karl used it in so many beautiful ways in his work. The pearls have been hand-beaded on the gown. Even the gloves are one of his signature elements. I chose to give Alia only one glove as I found that a perfect way to make it slightly more edgy and disruptive. Even the glove has pearl detailing and is used more as an accessory. The white plunging U neckline and a corseted bodice, cinched waistline, a layered tulle skirt, and a floor-sweeping train at the back covering the Met Gala red carpet are all inspired by Karl’s classic wedding dresses.”

Just for a bit of perspective: Karl Lagerfled once designed wedding dresses with billowing gowns and ballgown silhouettes for luxury house Chanel as its creative director. "His iconic wedding dresses were always in white, detailed by the most delicate pearls, had layered tulle skirts and made the bride look like an angel," says Gurung. In some ways, Gurung has paid tribute to the two designers who have inspired his fashion journey — Karl Lagerfeld and Chanel. "White and pearls are also Coco Chanel's signature look if you remember," he says.

Alia, who floated down the red carpet in this dreamy gown, says, that she has always been fascinated by Chanel brides. "My look tonight was particularly inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look." Her look was designed by Anaita Shroff Adajania. "As our Indian brides always wear flowers in their hair, delicate hand strung jasmine buds, so today we created these with pearls and a few spikes to add the right amount of danger and sweetness in a bow!" she wrote on Instagram. Also at the Met Gala, wearing a Prabal Gurung, is Isha Ambani, for whom this is the second time at the ball. She wore a pearl-embellished black saree gown, swathed in crystals and pearls. The silk-chiffon pallu also served as a trail. Isha Ambani wore a pearls- and crystals-embellished black saree gown designed by Prabal Gurung.

