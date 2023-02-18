India’s top bartenders recommend 7 new drinks for your home bar

The search for new spirits for the home bar is a relentless one. There is, after all, so much to discover. As 2023 unfurls itself, we spoke to some of India’s top bartenders, folks who shone at the recently held 30 Best Bars India 2022, an annual bar ranking and awards event, for recommendations on new brands they are keen on getting their hands on and the bars they want to hit. Here is what they told us:

Santanu Chanda, Home, New Delhi

Santanu Chanda, who picked up the best bartender award at 30 Best Bars India 2022, has had stints at, among others, the Buddha Bar Dubai. At Home, the high-end bar at PVR Director’s Cut, he is especially proud of the Oromo, which features whisky, goat cheese, cold brew, and orange bitters, and the clarified Milk Punch that blends banana flowers, black cardamom, pineapple, and citric acid and bourbon.

Chanda’s recommendations: “I’m not a big rum drinker, but I’ve heard great things about Camikara (the country’s first pure cane juice rum launched late last year by Piccadily Distilleries, which also makes Indri Trini Single Malt),” says Chanda who sees tequila and mezcal taking off in a big way in India. The one brand that has caught his attention is Del Maguey Mezcal. Owned by Pernod Ricard, the artisanal mezcal is made by individual family producers in Oaxaca and Pueblo using 400-year-old methods.

Murali K Menon works on content strategy at HaymarketSAC.